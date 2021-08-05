 Skip to Content
East Meadow VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, podiatry (foot care), nutrition services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our East Meadow VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

2201 Hempstead Turnpike, Building Q
East Meadow, NY 11554-1859

Phone numbers

Main phone: 631-754-7978
Mental health clinic: 631-266-6077

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
East Meadow CBOC

Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: East Meadow VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary.  COVID-19 UPDATE Services may not be offered at this time.  Please call prior!

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Health services offered here

