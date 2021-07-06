Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at the Northport VA Medical Center:

Northport VA Medical Center

Building 200

79 Middleville Road

Northport, NY 11768

Visiting hours

Inpatient Medical-Surgery Visitation hours 2pm-5pm.

Mental Health Visitation hours 2 p.m.–5 p.m.

CLCs: Only two family members can participate in visit

Visitors will NOT be required to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 or fully vaccinated as a condition of visitation.

The visit is for a maximum of 30 minutes.

There will be a maximum of four visits scheduled per CLC per day.

CLC Visits will be scheduled at:

(1)10:30am-11am

(2) 11:15am-11:45am

(3)1pm-1:30pm

(4)1:45pm-2:15

Individual emergency/ special circumstance cases are reviewed upon request.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or Illegal DRUGS classified by the Federal Government into a FEDERAL Building. On a federal level, all marijuana remains illegal. The federal government classifies marijuana, along with heroin and cocaine, as a Schedule I drug. The VA medical center is Federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of our outpatient building.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 631-261-4400, ext. 7187 OR 7186.