Mental Health

If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

About the Program

Northport VAMC provides a full continuum of mental health care that includes diverse inpatient, outpatient and community- based treatment programs. We recognize that each veteran’s mental health needs are unique and his/her plan of care is specifically developed to address his/her personal care needs. These services include:

Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center

Health Psychology

Vocational Rehabilitation

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management

Acute Inpatient Services

Emergency Treatment

Substance Abuse Treatment

Mental Health Clinics in the Medical Center and in the Community

A team of mental health professionals, including physicians, nurses, social workers, and psychologists provide medication management, supportive therapy, and individual therapy. Support groups are available for special issues, as well as family or couples therapy. If you think the Mental Health Clinic would be helpful to you, please speak with your VA primary care physician or call 631-261-4400 x2785.

Substance Abuse Treatment Center

Enrolled veterans who need treatment for the disease of addiction may contact the Access Care Center in Building 63 on the first floor. The Center is open Monday through Friday (excluding Federal holidays) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call the Center at 631-261-4400 x5780.



We offer three treatment options within our Substance Abuse program - Partial Hospitalization (intensive outpatient addiction treatment), Aftercare (less-intensive outpatient addiction therapy), and outpatient detoxification. Call Psychiatry Service at 631-261-4400 x2785 for further information.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Recovery Center

This is a unique program in which eligible patients may participate in either an intensive residential PTSD program or the less-intensive outpatient program that allows veterans to participate in day or evening group or individual sessions. To arrange a screening appointment, call 631-261-4400 x2774.



We also offer specialty services such as geriatric psychiatry, consultation and health psychology programs, neuropsychological assessment, family and marital therapy; help for Ex-POWs, Persian Gulf and Vietnam Era veterans and treatment for victims of sexual abuse.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center

The Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center (PRRC) is a group and recovery-based program for Veterans diagnosed with a severe and persistent mental illness. It provides a structured, supportive environment within which Veterans can develop the skills and confidence necessary to live satisfying lives and function successfully in the community. Some groups offered: Health Education, Weight Management, Positive Thinking and Coping with PTSD. Please talk to your mental health provider if interested in PRRC so a consult can be submitted on your behalf.

Health Psychology

If you think you need any of the following services, speak with your provider. For further information, call Psychology Service at 631-261-4400 x2259.

Stress Management

Non-pharmaceutical Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Diet Modification and Weight Control

HIV counseling and Support

Mental Health Intensive Case Management for Veterans Living in the Community

Intensive case management is for veterans with a serious mental illness who live in the community, have received 30 or more days of psychiatric hospital care during the previous year or have had three or more psychiatric hospitalizations, and would be helped by weekly follow up with a case manager. The goal of case management is to assist veterans in participating in the activities of daily living to help them recover from mental illness, live in the community and achieve the highest quality of life possible. Case managers help veterans to get needed psychiatric and medical care within the VA and the community. Please speak with your VA doctor.

Military Sexual Trauma

Veterans, both women and men, have experienced sexual trauma while they served on active military duty. While some of these veterans sought counseling and treatment for the aftereffects of the trauma, many have never discussed the incident or their medical or psychological condition with anyone.



VA provides eligible veterans with confidential counseling and treatment for the aftereffects of sexual trauma, helping them to better cope with the trauma experience, regain their confidence and self-esteem, and improve their quality of life. Call the Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at 631-261-4400 x7012.

The Babylon Vet Center and Nassau/Hicksville Vet Center

The Babylon Vet Center, located at 100 West Main Street in Babylon, NY 11702, and the Nassau/Hicksville Vet Center, located at 970 South Broadway in Hicksville, NY 11801, specialize in psychotherapy for veterans suffering from war trauma. Eligibility is based on military service during specific periods of war or hostile actions and a clinical assessment that determines that such experiences remain unresolved for the veteran. The Vet Center also provides services to family members as needed. In addition, the Vet Center offers psychotherapy for military sexual trauma that occurred while on active duty and bereavement counseling for people affected by the active duty death of a loved one.

There is no means test. All services are provided free. The hours of operation are irregular in order to accommodate working veterans and family members. For more information, please call the Babylon Vet Center at 631-661-3930 or the Nassau/Hicksville Vet Center at 516-348-0088.