MOVE For Heart Health Clinic

MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer!

If you would like to learn more about how MOVE! has helped thousands of Veterans achieve those goals, make sure to read our MOVE! Success Stories.

Contact the Move 4 Heart Health Clinic at 631-261-4400 ext. 2160