Antonio Sanchez

Dr. Antonio Sánchez was appointed the executive director of the Northport VA Medical Center in Northport, New York in May, 2019.

Previously, he served as acting director of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dr. Sánchez has extensive experience in health care administration, development, and supervision. His past positions include: acute care line supervisor of mental and behavioral healthcare services; chief of psychiatry; deputy chief of staff; interim chief of staff; and chief of staff.

Dr. Sánchez has been a board-certified psychiatrist through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology since 2005, and maintains a full and unrestricted license to practice medicine and healthcare administration. He is a graduate from the University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine and completed his postgraduate psychiatry training in 1998. He also possesses a Masters Degree in Healthcare Services Administration and became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives – a distinction uncommon among physicians. Dr. Sanchez is also a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association for his accomplishments in the psychiatry field.

He began his VA career at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System as staff psychiatrist in August 2000. He has also graduated from the CDL program and the Healthcare Leadership Institute.

