Catherine Napoli

She has completed the course work for her DBA (ABD) from Walden University. She is a graduate of the Bridges program, the Northeast Health Care Leadership Institute and Nurse Executive Institute program, and is also a certified Rehabilitation Nurse.



Prior to her time at Northport, Mrs. Napoli simultaneously served two hospitals in Montrose and Castle Point as Associate Chief Nurse for Geriatrics and Extended Care, ushering in substantial improvements to the Hudson Valley Health Care System. While at Northport, she has employed her expertise across a wide spectrum of care, has been a nurse manager for multiple departments, and served as the surgical coordinator in the surgical department. She served as the associate chief nurse for acute medicine/surgery, actively engaging in customer service activities and advancing clinical practice for the nursing staff. Mrs. Napoli has received several awards for outstanding performance and achievements and was nominated for Nassau/ Suffolk Nurse Excellence.