April Esposito

Mrs. Esposito joined the Northport VAMC team 15 years ago, serving in progressive leadership roles within the Business Office, most recently serving as Northport’s Chief Business Officer since 2021. In this role, she has provided oversight of the operation and delivery of all Business Office Programs, including the Health Administration Section, Outreach, Clinic Administration, Health Information Management, and Community Care. As Chief Business Officer, she has been a collaborative member of the Northport leadership team, successfully implementing many improvements within the Business Office and across service lines. Mrs. Esposito has more than 30 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience, focused on both practice and revenue cycle management operations.