Internships and fellowships

Jobs & Careers

Opportunities

By working for the largest, most technologically advanced integrated health care system in the Nation, you’ll have access to a wider range of opportunities and leadership positions at your fingertips. If you need more information, please contact our Human Resources Management Service at .

Hiring of Disabled Veterans

VA has a Veterans Employment Coordination Service that oversees the recruitment of new veterans into the VA workforce, especially recently disabled combat veterans. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued guidance on the several laws that affect the employment rights of disabled veterans -- the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Uniformed Services Reemployment Rights Act. Information on the reemployment rights of uniformed service personnel can be found on Department of Labor web site here.

Hiring of OEF/OIF Veterans

Information for OEF/OIF Veterans seeking employment at medical centers and outpatient facilities can be found in our brochure .

Nursing Staff

If you are a nursing professional interested in working for the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center, please submit your application and resume via fax

Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

VAMC Northport offers 2 positions in a one-year postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Health Psychology with an Emphasis in Health Promotion Disease Prevention and Inter-professional Training in Primary Care. The mission is to provide advanced training in clinical health psychology with an emphasis on inter-professional integration and collaboration within the context of a holistic approach to health and wellness. We provide training consistent with APA Guidelines and Principles for Accreditation of Programs in Professional Psychology at the postdoctoral level. Read more about the Clinical Health Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship.

Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center Predoctoral Psychology Internship Program

The Psychology Division of the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers internships in Clinical Psychology that are fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). The Internship is full time with 40 hours per week of clinical work, supervision and seminars. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and come from an APA or CPA approved program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. For more information, contact Amy I. Tal, Ph.D., Director of Intern and Extern Training, Psychology Service, at .

Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center Psychology Externship Program

The Psychology Externship Program provides clinical training focusing on the advancement of skill in the delivery of psychotherapy and assessment, greater comfort in a multidisciplinary medical setting, and an increased confidence in the role of a culturally sensitive and ethically responsible psychologist. To be eligible for externship placement, an extern must be in good standing at an APA accredited doctoral program in psychology. For more information, contact Amy I. Tal, Ph.D., Director of Intern and Extern Training, Psychology Service, at .

Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center Podiatric Residency & Clerkship Programs

Training for podiatry residents and students in two capacities: (1) A 3-year Podiatric Medicine & Surgery (PM&S 36) residency program fully approved by the Council of Podiatric Medical Education. (2) An externship program in podiatric medicine and surgery. Podiatry students work closely with our podiatry attendings and residents participating in all aspect of patient care.

Employee Benefits

A description of employee benefits is available on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.

Hiring of Disabled Veterans

VA has a Veterans Employment Coordination Service that oversees the recruitment of new veterans into the VA workforce, especially recently disabled combat veterans. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued guidance on the several laws that affect the employment rights of disabled veterans -- the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Uniformed Services Reemployment Rights Act. Information on the reemployment rights of uniformed service personnel can be found on Department of Labor web site at USERRA- Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act