Ocala Vet Center

On your first visit you’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

Appointments can be made by calling 352-237-1947 for assistance.

If you need to cancel an existing appointment, call 352-237-1947.

You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.