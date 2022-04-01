Ocala Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Ocala Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
On your first visit you’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
Appointments can be made by calling 352-237-1947 for assistance.
If you need to cancel an existing appointment, call 352-237-1947.
You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located off College Road/200. At the stoplight by Red Lobster depending on which way you’re coming from, don’t turn into Red Lobster—turn the opposite way onto SW 34th Avenue. You can find us in the 3300 Paddock Park Business Center.
We’re located in the 3300 Paddock Park Business Center facing SW 34th Avenue. The Vet Center has unmarked spaces available in the front and side for use. Our entry is also wheelchair accessible.
We can be accessed through the Suntran Public Transit service.
Check the Suntran routes and schedules
You can also call 352-629-2489 for more information.
In the spotlight at Ocala Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Currently available groups
For more information on groups call 352-237-1947.
- Veterans of color PTSD group
- PTSD group
- Stress management guitar group
- Equine therapy group
- Yoga group
- Bowling social group
- Spouse support group
- Female Veteran group
Borne the Battle podcast
Listen to the Borne the Battle Podcast to learn more about the unique services Vet Centers offer.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a marriage and family therapist. Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Marriage and family counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses, and significant others
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide counseling, treatment, and community referrals. We have both male and female counselors.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We provide a Vietnam Veterans of color PTSD group. A referral is needed to join.
Call 352-237-1947 for more information or speak to your counselor.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide referrals to our local VAMC substance use program and community providers to meet your needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We have a team that is trained in helping to prevent suicide by Veterans, service members, and their family members. Our team is here to provide nonjudgmental support to help you or your family member deal with both acute crisis situations or supportive counseling to assist with managing your symptoms while you’re on your journey to emotional wellness. We address suicide prevention in the following ways:
- Trainings to assist community members, including Veterans and service members, in becoming better equipped to reach others who need help.
- Referrals to needed services within the community—both within VA and in the private sector.
- Providing risk assessments for Veterans and service members to evaluate their level of care needed.
- Development of safety plans to assist with suicide prevention, including partnering with local community stakeholders to present Project Life Force programming to groups.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it's important you talk to someone right away.
- Chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help educate you on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We participate in the community for resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
- We participate in Marion County Veteran Coalition meeting.
- We have a Community Connection to local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims and benefits support.
- We attend trainings to assist community members, including Veterans and service members, in becoming better equipped to reach others who need help.
- We host a quarterly Community Client Stakeholder Board meeting to get insight on the needs of our Veterans, service members, and clients to better serve our Veterans with the assistance of community partners.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.