Locations

Main location

Ocala Vet Center Address 3300 Southwest 34th Avenue Suite 140 Ocala, FL 34474 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-237-1947 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Ocala Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ocala Vet Center - Belleview Located at Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 9636 SE 58th Avenue Belleview, FL 34420 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-237-1947 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ocala Vet Center - Lady Lake Located at Lady Lake Library 225 W Guava Street Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-237-1947 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ocala Vet Center - Summerfield Located at Trinity Church 17330 S. US. HWY 441 Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-237-1947 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jacksonville Mobile Vet Center Phone 904-399-8351

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.