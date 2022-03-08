 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Ocala Vet Center

Address

3300 Southwest 34th Avenue
Suite 140
Ocala, FL 34474

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Ocala Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ocala Vet Center - Belleview

Located at

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
9636 SE 58th Avenue
Belleview, FL 34420

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ocala Vet Center - Lady Lake

Located at

Lady Lake Library
225 W Guava Street
Lady Lake, FL 32159

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ocala Vet Center - Summerfield

Located at

Trinity Church
17330 S. US. HWY 441
Summerfield, FL 34491

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jacksonville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.