VA Oklahoma City health care

VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System offers a wide range of health and support services for you, your family, and caregivers throughout the state. Find a medical center or clinic near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates and discover what’s new at VA Oklahoma City health care.

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5007
Main phone: 405-456-1000
Mental health clinic: 405-456-1000
Oklahoma City
OKC VA Surpasses 8400 Telehealth Visits in 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.

