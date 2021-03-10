About the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System

We provide you with quality health care and train America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System serves more than 63,000 Veterans in 48 counties in Oklahoma and 2 counties in north central Texas. Our anchor facility is a 192-bed teaching hospital in the heart of Oklahoma City. We operate 16 outpatient clinics in Ada, Altus, Ardmore, Blackwell, Clinton, Enid, Lawton, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, and in Wichita Falls, Texas.

We offer specialized programs including Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Reaching Out to Educate and Assist Health Care Families, Compensated Work Therapy, the Center for Alzheimer and Neurodegenerative Diseases, and animal assisted therapy.

To learn more about our services, visit our Oklahoma City VA health care page.



The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19), which is also called the VA Rocky Mountain Network. VISN 19 operates 8 health care systems across 10 states and 540,000 square miles. Learn more about VISN 19



Research and development

At VA Oklahoma City health care, research is essential to improving Veteran care. We use our discoveries to help develop or improve therapies for Veterans.

To learn more about our projects, visit our Veterans Research and Education Foundation page.

Teaching and learning

Be a part of treating the Veteran population at the VA Oklahoma City Health Care System. Through our affiliation with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, we educate and train more than 1,000 health care professionals in 21 different disciplines. We offer residency programs in dentistry, pharmacy, and nursing, and training opportunities for associated health care professionals.

To learn more about our programs, visit our VA Oklahoma City Internships and fellowships page.

Fast facts

In 2019, our budget was more than $508 million for medical care and $5.2 million for research.

27% of our 2,600 employees are Veterans.

Our pharmacy fills more than 1.6 million prescriptions each year.

We were 1 of 15 VA medical centers in 2018 to receive the exoskeleton robotic device, which can help Veterans with spinal cord injuries walk again.

We are the only VA medical facility to complete minimally invasive outpatient lumbar spine fusion surgeries.

We hosted our first VA baby shower in May 2018 for more than 30 Veterans who were expecting a child.



Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering high-quality health services to our Veterans. VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is fully accredited through the Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in health care accreditation.

Our other accreditations include:

American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education



Annual reports and newsletters

Read what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.

Annual reports