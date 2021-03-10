 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Chaplain services

VA Oklahoma City health care's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They’re here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.

Chaplain staff

The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System chaplains provide spiritual care for people of their faith and help people other faiths and traditions. They serve patients, family members, friends, and VA staff members. Our chaplains practice a holistic approach to ministering to our Veterans. We help them use faith in all areas of life. Our chaplain staff includes: 

  • 4 Protestant chaplains
  • 2 Roman Catholic chaplains
  • Resident and intern chaplains in the clinical pastoral education (CPE) program. 

Our chaplains serve on the hospice and palliative End of Life care team, and the psychiatric inpatient unit’s Interdisciplinary Treatment care team. They provide services to the Safe Haven and Warrior 2 Soul Mate (W2SM) programs.

Chaplain services

Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Community referrals
  • Crisis ministry
  • Devotional materials, Bibles, and sacred texts
  • End-of-life decision counseling
  • Ethics counseling
  • Grief and loss (bereavement) counseling
  • Pastoral support at the time of terminal diagnosis
  • Prayer, anointing, sacraments, and blessings
  • Spirituality recovery 
  • Support during times of anxiety, doubt, guilt, anger, and uncertainty
  • TeleChaplaincy for Veterans who live far away from or have difficulty traveling to the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center or don’t have time to attend a face-to-face spiritual care session.

Contact a chaplain

For more information, please call our chaplains Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 405-456-5138

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend general protestant worship services in our chapel on the ground floor in room GA139. Service times are:
•    Sundays at 11: 00 a.m.
•    Wednesdays at noon
•    Services may be watched on Channel 3.


Staff Catholic chaplains also are here to meet your sacramental needs.

Interfaith Chapel

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Ground floor
Room GA-139
Map of VA Oklahoma City campus
Hours:  24/7
Phone: 405-456-5138

Chaplain Anthony Allen

Anthony D. Allen

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

John Dale Potter

John D. Potter

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

Jesse Stewart

Jesse Stewart

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

Tarasisio Tumuhereze

Tarasisio Tumuhereze

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

Herbert Vance

Herbert Vance

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

Megan Alleman

Megan Alleman

Chaplain

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5138

Last updated: