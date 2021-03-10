Chaplain staff

The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System chaplains provide spiritual care for people of their faith and help people other faiths and traditions. They serve patients, family members, friends, and VA staff members. Our chaplains practice a holistic approach to ministering to our Veterans. We help them use faith in all areas of life. Our chaplain staff includes:

4 Protestant chaplains

2 Roman Catholic chaplains

Resident and intern chaplains in the clinical pastoral education (CPE) program.

Our chaplains serve on the hospice and palliative End of Life care team, and the psychiatric inpatient unit’s Interdisciplinary Treatment care team. They provide services to the Safe Haven and Warrior 2 Soul Mate (W2SM) programs.

Chaplain services

Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Community referrals

Crisis ministry

Devotional materials, Bibles, and sacred texts

End-of-life decision counseling

Ethics counseling

Grief and loss (bereavement) counseling

Pastoral support at the time of terminal diagnosis

Prayer, anointing, sacraments, and blessings

Spirituality recovery

Support during times of anxiety, doubt, guilt, anger, and uncertainty

TeleChaplaincy for Veterans who live far away from or have difficulty traveling to the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center or don’t have time to attend a face-to-face spiritual care session.

For more information, please call our chaplains Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 405-456-5138

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend general protestant worship services in our chapel on the ground floor in room GA139. Service times are:

• Sundays at 11: 00 a.m.

• Wednesdays at noon

• Services may be watched on Channel 3.



Staff Catholic chaplains also are here to meet your sacramental needs.

Interfaith Chapel

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Ground floor

Room GA-139

Map of VA Oklahoma City campus

Hours: 24/7

Phone: 405-456-5138