Chaplain services
VA Oklahoma City health care's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They’re here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Chaplain staff
The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System chaplains provide spiritual care for people of their faith and help people other faiths and traditions. They serve patients, family members, friends, and VA staff members. Our chaplains practice a holistic approach to ministering to our Veterans. We help them use faith in all areas of life. Our chaplain staff includes:
- 4 Protestant chaplains
- 2 Roman Catholic chaplains
- Resident and intern chaplains in the clinical pastoral education (CPE) program.
Our chaplains serve on the hospice and palliative End of Life care team, and the psychiatric inpatient unit’s Interdisciplinary Treatment care team. They provide services to the Safe Haven and Warrior 2 Soul Mate (W2SM) programs.
Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Community referrals
- Crisis ministry
- Devotional materials, Bibles, and sacred texts
- End-of-life decision counseling
- Ethics counseling
- Grief and loss (bereavement) counseling
- Pastoral support at the time of terminal diagnosis
- Prayer, anointing, sacraments, and blessings
- Spirituality recovery
- Support during times of anxiety, doubt, guilt, anger, and uncertainty
- TeleChaplaincy for Veterans who live far away from or have difficulty traveling to the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center or don’t have time to attend a face-to-face spiritual care session.
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplains Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 405-456-5138
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend general protestant worship services in our chapel on the ground floor in room GA139. Service times are:
• Sundays at 11: 00 a.m.
• Wednesdays at noon
• Services may be watched on Channel 3.
Staff Catholic chaplains also are here to meet your sacramental needs.
Interfaith Chapel
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Ground floor
Room GA-139
Map of VA Oklahoma City campus
Hours: 24/7
Phone: 405-456-5138
Chaplain
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-5138
