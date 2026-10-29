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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Oklahoma City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Oklahoma City health care.

Mailing address

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 N.E. 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Main phone numbers

Local: 405-456-1000
Toll-free: 866-835-5273

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711

A – F

ServicePhone NumberAmputee Rehabilitation Clinic405-456-4212Audiology405-456-5490Beneficiary Travel office405-456-5520Billing / agent cashier405-456-5620BTSSS / travel claims contact405-456-5520Cardiology405-456-3268Caregiver Support Program405-456-5569Chaplain405-456-5138Chiropractic / Acupuncture405-456-2823Community Care405-456-3276Emergency Room (Call 911 if emergency)405-456-3262Dental Clinic405-456-5139

N – Z

Police Services

VA Police Dispatch:  /5438

VA Police Admin: 

VA Police Investigators:  /5592

Public Affairs

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.

Phillip Ybarra
Phone: 405-795-4419

Email: okcpublicaffairs@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System

Email: vhaoklfoia@va.gov
Mail:

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
921 N.E. 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

For questions about your request to the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System

Phone: 405-456-5148

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section of the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Visit link: VA Freedom of Information Act

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | The Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

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