Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Oklahoma City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Oklahoma City health care.
Mailing address
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 N.E. 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Main phone numbers
Local: 405-456-1000
Toll-free: 866-835-5273
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
N – Z
Police Services
VA Police Dispatch:
VA Police Admin:
VA Police Investigators:
Public Affairs
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.
Phillip Ybarra
Phone: 405-795-4419
Email: okcpublicaffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System
Email: vhaoklfoia@va.gov
Mail:
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
921 N.E. 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
For questions about your request to the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System
Phone: 405-456-5148
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section of the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Visit link: VA Freedom of Information Act
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | The Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018