Winter Career Fair
Winter Career Fair
When:
Wed. Feb 8, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT
Where:
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Healthwing near North Entrance
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
Winter Career Fair
Join the team caring for and supporting our Veterans
We are hiring for:
- Dental Hygienists
- Dental Assistant
- Food Service Workers
- Housekeeping
- Medical Admin
- MRI Techs
- Motor Vehicle Operators
- Nurses
- Pathology & Lab Personnel
- Physician Assistants
- Psychologists
- Social Workers