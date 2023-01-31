Skip to Content
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
Winter Career Fair
Join the team caring for and supporting our Veterans

We are hiring for:

  • Dental Hygienists
  • Dental Assistant
  • Food Service Workers
  • Housekeeping
  • Medical Admin
  • MRI Techs
  • Motor Vehicle Operators
  • Nurses
  • Pathology & Lab Personnel
  • Physician Assistants
  • Psychologists
  • Social Workers
