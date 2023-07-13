Federal Resume Writing For Veterans
When:
Fri. Aug 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Healthwing Gymnasium near North Entrance
Cost:
Free
Limited Seating: Please RSVP @ lisa.gray6@va.gov or call 405-456-4103 or 405-456-5609 for more information.
Are you a Veteran now wanting to seek federal employment and need some guidance on starting your Federal Resume? Do you want to enhance your current Federal Resume? Please join us for this free workshop.
Information Covered:
- Creating Your Federal Resume
- Translating words from your military experience to civilian terms
- USAJOBS
