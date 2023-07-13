Skip to Content
Federal Resume Writing For Veterans

illustration of woman holding large pencil with piece of paper that says Federal Resume

When:

Fri. Aug 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Healthwing Gymnasium near North Entrance

Cost:

Free

Limited Seating: Please RSVP @ lisa.gray6@va.gov or call 405-456-4103 or 405-456-5609 for more information.

Are you a Veteran now wanting to seek federal employment and need some guidance on starting your Federal Resume? Do you want to enhance your current Federal Resume? Please join us for this free workshop.

Information Covered:

  • Creating Your Federal Resume
  • Translating words from your military experience to civilian terms
  • USAJOBS

 

