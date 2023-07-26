Indian Health Services PACT Act Clinton

Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

When:

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center

2015 Dogpatch Road

Clinton, OK

Cost:

Free

PACT Act Event. 

An event hosted by Clinton Indian Health Service and US Department of Veteran affairs at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center, 2015 Dogpatch Road, Clinton OK 73601

Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. 9:00am to 4:00pm. 

Speak with a VA Representative, Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions, File a claim, Get Same day decisions, receive VHA Toxic Health Screens. 

