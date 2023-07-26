Indian Health Services PACT Act Clinton
IHS Clinton PACT Event
When:
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center
2015 Dogpatch Road
Clinton, OK
Cost:
Free
PACT Act Event.
An event hosted by Clinton Indian Health Service and US Department of Veteran affairs at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center, 2015 Dogpatch Road, Clinton OK 73601
Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Speak with a VA Representative, Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions, File a claim, Get Same day decisions, receive VHA Toxic Health Screens.