Indian Health Services PACT Act Clinton

When: Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center 2015 Dogpatch Road Clinton, OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

An event hosted by Clinton Indian Health Service and US Department of Veteran affairs at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center, 2015 Dogpatch Road, Clinton OK 73601

Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Speak with a VA Representative, Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions, File a claim, Get Same day decisions, receive VHA Toxic Health Screens.