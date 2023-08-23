2023 S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Motorcycle Ride - Registration required.

2023 S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Ride is a motorcycle ride from the OKC VA Medical Center to Fort Gibson Cemetery.

The ride is to bring awareness to Veteran suicide and remember those we have lost to suicide.

Stops along the route will be used to rest and to discuss the concept of S.A.V.E.

S - Signs and Symptoms

A - Ask "Are you thinking of killing yourself today?"

V- Validate Feelings

E - Encourage Treatment.

Contact Kristen Melton at 405-456-5138 or kristen.melton@va.gov for more information and to register for the ride.