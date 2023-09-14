2023 OKC VA Mental Health Summit
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Norman National Guard Armory
4000 Thunderbird Street
Norman, OK
Cost:
Free
2023 OKC VA MENTAL HEALTH SUMMIT
Sept 28 (8:30 –4:00)
National Guard Armory in Norman, OK
REGISTRATION IS OPEN!!
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. We will have a variety of topics that will be focused on mental health, recovery, and suicide prevention, to include:
- Suicide prevention as a public health approach
- Tribal wellness and holistic approaches
- Pain management
- Whole health
- Unique mental health needs of women veterans
- Veteran coffee socials and other community support and activities
- Providers role in suicide prevention efforts
Door prizes
Resource Fair
AND even some therapy horses from Cedar Rescue Equine Therapy!!
WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!