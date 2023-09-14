Skip to Content
2023 OKC VA Mental Health Summit

2023 Mental Health Summit September 28, 2023.

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Norman National Guard Armory

4000 Thunderbird Street

Norman, OK

Cost:

Free

Register

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. We will have a variety of topics that will be focused on mental health, recovery, and suicide prevention, to include:

  • Suicide prevention as a public health approach
  • Tribal wellness and holistic approaches
  • Pain management
  • Whole health
  • Unique mental health needs of women veterans
  • Veteran coffee socials and other community support and activities
  • Providers role in suicide prevention efforts

 

Door prizes

Resource Fair

AND even some therapy horses from Cedar Rescue Equine Therapy!!

 

WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

Last updated: