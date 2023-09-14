2023 OKC VA MENTAL HEALTH SUMMIT

Sept 28 (8:30 –4:00)

National Guard Armory in Norman, OK

REGISTRATION IS OPEN!!

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. We will have a variety of topics that will be focused on mental health, recovery, and suicide prevention, to include:

Suicide prevention as a public health approach

Tribal wellness and holistic approaches

Pain management

Whole health

Unique mental health needs of women veterans

Veteran coffee socials and other community support and activities

Providers role in suicide prevention efforts

Door prizes

Resource Fair

AND even some therapy horses from Cedar Rescue Equine Therapy!!

WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!