The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System invites all Stillwater and Ponca City area Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and active-duty military personnel near retirement to attend the Otoe-Missouria PACT Act Resource fair located at the 7 Clans Paradise Casino on October 4th from 9am to 6pm.

The PACT Act Resource Fair will bring the resources directly to you. This will allow Veterans to get a toxic exposure screening, meet their providers, enroll in health care, file service connection claims and many more resources available.

If you are a Veteran located near Stillwater or Ponca City, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to learn more about the new PACT Act resources, ask Veteran Service Organizations what benefits are available and Veterans to have their questions answered by VA experts.

For any questions, please contact Katrina Yocum, OKC VA Health Care System Congressional Liaison, at 405-456-5605.