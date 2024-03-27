OKC VA / OBI April Blood Drive

When: Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: East Entrance 921 Northeast 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Oklahoma City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





OKC VA HCS and Our Blood Institute (OBI) continue their partnership with the April Blood Drive: Stand Tall and Donate.

The blood mobile will be at our East Entrance between the building and the parking garage.

To schedule your blood donation visit: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/619368

To see just how many blood donations we have supplied, visit: Corporate Campaign (obi.org)