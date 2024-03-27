Skip to Content

OKC VA / OBI April Blood Drive

OKC VA OBI Blood drive April 11 from 11 am to 4 pm.

When:

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

East Entrance

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK

Cost:

Free

OKC VA HCS and Our Blood Institute (OBI) continue their partnership with the April Blood Drive: Stand Tall and Donate.

The blood mobile will be at our East Entrance between the building and the parking garage. 

To schedule your blood donation visit: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/619368

 

To see just how many blood donations we have supplied, visit: Corporate Campaign (obi.org)

Last updated: