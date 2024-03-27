OKC VA / OBI April Blood Drive
When:
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
East Entrance
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
OKC VA HCS and Our Blood Institute (OBI) continue their partnership with the April Blood Drive: Stand Tall and Donate.
The blood mobile will be at our East Entrance between the building and the parking garage.
To schedule your blood donation visit: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/619368
To see just how many blood donations we have supplied, visit: Corporate Campaign (obi.org)