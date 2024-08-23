Community Engagement PACT Act Event: Clinton Cheyenne Arapaho
OKC VA hosts Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal PACT Act Community Engagement, Sept. 13
WHAT: OKC VA hosts Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal PACT Act Community Engagement
WHEN: Friday, September 13, 2024; from 9:00am-3:00pm
WHERE: Emergency Response Center, 10329 N. 2274 Road, Clinton, OK 73601
WHO: All Veterans (not just Tribal Veterans), spouses, caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty personnel.