Caregiver support
VA Oklahoma City health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Sandra Nikkel
Caregiver support coordinators are here to help our Veteran families provide care for your loved ones.
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-5569
Email: Sandra.Nikkel@va.gov
Kelly White MSW, LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Transition Care Management Lead Coordinator
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-5556
Email: Kelly.White3@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Oklahoma City
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Oklahoma City caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Oklahoma City region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274