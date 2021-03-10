Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Oklahoma City health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Audrey Umhoefer
Chief, Office of Veterans Experience & Patient Advocacy
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Audrey.Umhoefer@va.gov
Darice Shelton
Veterans Experience Assistant
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Darice.Shelton@va.gov
Bernard Griffin
Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Bernard.Griffin@va.gov
Matt Haddon
Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Matthew.Haddon@va.gov
Philip Johnson
Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Philip.Johnson5@va.gov
Tammie Mayfield
Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1788
Email: Tammie.Mayfield@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Oklahoma City
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights