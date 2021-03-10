 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Oklahoma City health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Audrey_Umhoefer

Audrey Umhoefer

Chief, Office of Veterans Experience & Patient Advocacy

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Audrey.Umhoefer@va.gov

Darice_Shelton

Darice Shelton

Veterans Experience Assistant

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Darice.Shelton@va.gov

Bernard_Griffin

Bernard Griffin

Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Bernard.Griffin@va.gov

Matt_Haddon

Matt Haddon

Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Matthew.Haddon@va.gov

Philip_Johnson

Philip Johnson

Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Philip.Johnson5@va.gov

Tammie_Mayfield

Tammie Mayfield

Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-1788

Email: Tammie.Mayfield@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Oklahoma City

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
