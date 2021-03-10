Returning service member care
VA Oklahoma City health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Alecia Teacher LCSW
Transition Care Manager Program Manager
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-3214
Email: Alecia.Teacher@va.gov
Kelly White MSW, LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Transition Care Management Lead Coordinator
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-5556
Email: Kelly.White3@va.gov
Quashon Johnson MSW-P
Transition Case Management Lead Coordinator
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-1410
Email: Quashon.Johnson@va.gov
Kerry Mucker MA
Transition Care Management Transition Patient Advocate
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-3862
Email: Kerry.MuckerII@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Oklahoma City
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Oklahoma City provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.