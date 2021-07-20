Tinker VA Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
7050 Air Depot, 72nd Medical Group, Suite 1094
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|800AM-430PM
|Tue.
|800AM-430PM
|Wed.
|800AM-430PM
|Thu.
|800AM-430PM
|Fri.
|800AM-430PM
|Sat.
|Closed
|Sun.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
No
Walk-ins accepted?
Yes
Care we provide at VA Oklahoma City health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator