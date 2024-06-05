PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2024

Oklahoma City , OK — OKC VA hosts 2nd Annual Wellness for Women Veterans and Families Conference, June 12-13, 2024 from 10:00am - 5:00pm.

OKC VA hosts 2nd Annual Women Veterans Conference

WHAT: OKC VA hosts 2nd Annual Wellness for Women Veterans and Families Conference

WHEN: June12-13, 2024; from 10:00am-5:00pm

WHERE: National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 Northeast 63rd Street, Oklahoma City OK 73111

WHO: Women Veterans and Family Members



BACKGROUND:

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs would like to inform Women Veterans of the upcoming 2nd Annual Wellness for Women Veterans and their Families Conference on 12-13 June at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. This year’s Women’s Wellness Conference encourages female Veterans to improve their overall health, take personal control of their healthcare and talk openly with VA experts about their healthcare concerns. The OKC VA is bringing in specialized experts to discuss customized exercise prescriptions to optimize health, suicide prevention and overdose programs and how to manage menopause. The OKC VA is inviting all Women Veterans and their Family Members to attend the 2nd Annual Wellness for Women Veterans Conference to help Women Veteran understand what the VA can do to help them with their specific healthcare journey.

All eligible Women Veterans can scan the QR to register and to participate, deadline is June10th. There will be several breakout sessions to choose from and many resources available. For questions, please contact Leslie Franklin at Leslie.franklin2@va.gov.