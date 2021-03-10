Policies
Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK.
Visiting hours
Family members and friends can visit patients 24/7. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage you to discuss any special needs with our nurses. They can arrange special visiting arrangements to meet the needs of the patient and family whenever medically possible and appropriate.
Entrance hours
- Ambulance entrance – 24/7
- East entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- North entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and proximity card reader access 24/7
- Patio doors – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Southeast entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Southwest entrance – 24 hours a day
- Walkway to and from the University of Oklahoma – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and proximity card reader access 24/7
Except for the ambulance entrance, we lock our doors on holidays and weekends.
Cards and gifts
If you’re unable to visit a patient in person, you may call the patient or send cards and gifts to:
Patient name
Patient room number
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 N.E. 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-1000 or toll-free at 866-835-5273
Food and drinks
Visitors must get permission from the unit’s doctor or nurse to bring patients any food or drinks.
Waiting areas
For your convenience and safety, we have special waiting areas throughout the medical center. Please don’t gather in the hallways or at the nurses' stations.
If you visit the intensive care unit waiting room, please give your name and the patient’s name to a volunteer staff member. Let the volunteer know when you leave the area in case we need to contact you.
Clergy
Clergy can visit patients who belong to their religious group at any time unless the doctor or nurse limit it.
Visitation limits
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding
Prohibited items
You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.
Security
Oklahoma VA Medical Center has a police department that patrols the buildings and parking lots 24/7. Contact the VA Oklahoma police about any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 405-456-5560 or 405-456-5592
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.