Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK.

Visiting hours

Family members and friends can visit patients 24/7. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage you to discuss any special needs with our nurses. They can arrange special visiting arrangements to meet the needs of the patient and family whenever medically possible and appropriate.

Entrance hours

Ambulance entrance – 24/7

East entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

North entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and proximity card reader access 24/7

Patio doors – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Southeast entrance – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Southwest entrance – 24 hours a day

Walkway to and from the University of Oklahoma – Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and proximity card reader access 24/7

Except for the ambulance entrance, we lock our doors on holidays and weekends.

Cards and gifts

If you’re unable to visit a patient in person, you may call the patient or send cards and gifts to:

Patient name

Patient room number

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

921 N.E. 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Phone: 405-456-1000 or toll-free at 866-835-5273

Food and drinks

Visitors must get permission from the unit’s doctor or nurse to bring patients any food or drinks.

Waiting areas

For your convenience and safety, we have special waiting areas throughout the medical center. Please don’t gather in the hallways or at the nurses' stations.

If you visit the intensive care unit waiting room, please give your name and the patient’s name to a volunteer staff member. Let the volunteer know when you leave the area in case we need to contact you.

Clergy

Clergy can visit patients who belong to their religious group at any time unless the doctor or nurse limit it.

Visitation limits

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

Oklahoma VA Medical Center has a police department that patrols the buildings and parking lots 24/7. Contact the VA Oklahoma police about any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 405-456-5560 or 405-456-5592

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.