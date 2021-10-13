Rehabilitation is available to all veterans regardless of race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, spiritual beliefs, sex, age, current or anticipated mental or physical disability, activity limitations, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, and/or source of payment. Fees are based on means test and service-connection status.

Services cannot be provided to veterans requiring assisted ventilation, severe brain injury, veterans on a pain control pump, certain feeding solutions, veterans who received clot dissolving agents less than 72 hours previously, and those who are comatose, severely confused, and/or require one on one supervision.

What services are provided in inpatient rehabilitation?

Rehabilitation is provided 24 hours 7 days a week by credentialed and trained VA rehabilitation staff, including rehabilitation nurses, physical/occupational/recreation/speech and language therapists, social workers, case managers, dieticians and others as needed for each veteran. Care is coordinated by rehabilitation attending physicians and physician assistants staff. Services are located on 2E in the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

What will it be like to have inpatient rehabilitation services?

Veterans who are accepted into the inpatient rehabilitation program undergo orientation including: disclosure of scope, intensity of services, estimated length of stay; rights and responsibilities, billing issues, complaint process, discharge process and additional information regarding expectations. The intended discharge environment is the least restrictive and safe setting.

Treatments are delivered based on accepted practice, incorporating current research, evidence based practice and clinical practice guidelines.

It focuses on decreasing impairments (problems in body function), improving activity (performing a task), reducing activity limitations (difficulties performing a task), minimizing participation restrictions (challenges in life situations), and modification of environmental factors.

Rehabilitation services are provided to have the greatest potential for successful outcomes and are delivered based upon veteran input on needs, goals and preferences.

Accreditation

The Neurology-Rehabilitation Service at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center has been re-accredited by CARF International for its Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This distinction has been continually awarded since 2003. The Service’s Stroke Specialty Program was awarded its initial accreditation by CARF in December 2018. CARF accreditation is considered the industry gold standard, affirming the programs’ commitment to providing the highest quality care to the veterans served.

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body, similar to The Joint Commission, whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services by using a consultative accreditation survey approach.