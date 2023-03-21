Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Want to Make a Difference in the Life of a Veteran?
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is seeking caregiver applicants for its Medical Foster Home Program.
If you are interested in becoming a Medical Foster Home (MFH) Caregiver, review the Medical Foster Home Checklist for more information, then reach out to our local MFH Coordinator at 405-456-5484.
Lindsey Altmiller Hester MSW, LCSW
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Oklahoma City health care
Contact
You can reach the office by calling 405-456-5484 or dial 405-208-9498 to reach the Medical Foster Home Coordinator.
Care you'll receive
All Veterans are visited by the Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System's Home-Based Primary Care Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home. Regular visits are made by our team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologist, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.
Medical foster home features
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care plan; your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Personalized care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results