What to expect

Once accepted into the program, you will participate with 6-12 other veterans who also experience chronic pain.

Treatment approach

Each week, you will participate in group learning sessions, interactive recreational therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Scope of service

Veterans are referred by their PACT or provider with recommendations to receive Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program services. Veterans will then be screened to determine their medical stability, goals, and current limitations. The purpose of this program is to provide information and skills-training to a group of Veterans who experience chronic pain. The Veteran will receive an individualized treatment plan based on the results of their assessment. The goal of this treatment plan is to help the Veteran improve their function and manage their chronic pain. The Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program includes a team approach which has been shown to be an effective treatment for chronic pain. Treatment will be provided by clinicians who specialize in pain and pain-related problems.

Topics covered

• Alternative approaches to pain relief

• Relaxation

• Sleep hygiene

• Tai Chi

• Chair Yoga

• Acupunture

• Healthy eating and nutrition

• Body movement & posture

• Family systems & communicating with loved ones

• Information on pain medication

• Co-morbid mental health issues

• Substance Misuse/Abuse

Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program team

Physicians, psychologists, recreational therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, physical/occupational therapists, vocational rehabilitation counselors, and chaplains. Studies show an interdisciplinary approach to pain management is effective in improving function, quality of life, and overall well-being.

If you are interested in the Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program, please contact your primary care provider to request a referral.

Outcomes

The Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program has been successfully working with patients with chronic pain since 2012. OPRP has been a CARF-Accredited Program since 2015. Over 200 Veterans have successfully participated in the program. V

Veterans who have participated in the Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program have reported many positive outcomes including (but not limited to) increases in mobility, vitality, quality of life indicators, and confidence in managing their chronic pain symptoms. Furthermore, participants report a decrease in symptoms of depression, fear of movement, and negative affect.

Veterans testimonials

“As a veteran who’s been dealing with chronic pain for 15+ years, I thought I knew all there was to know about pain. Boy was I wrong. The OPRP not only refreshed some techniques on dealing with pain, but I also learned new physical techniques that are fun and help me.“

“Pain School provided insight of how you can take steps to manage pain. Because of what I learned in Pain School, I have made my life much easier.”