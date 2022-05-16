 Skip to Content

Veterans Transportation Program

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.

  1. Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction 1 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lNUiyQT4gM&feature=youtu.be
  2. How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login 2 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RagljvHSAnc&feature=youtu.be
  3. BTSSS: How to set up Direct Deposit and Access BTSSS using login options 3 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-joySVMhso&feature=youtu.be
  4. BTSSS: How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment 4 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axBYPuhZcoo&feature=youtu.be
  5. BTSSS: How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility appointment 5 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai_LYF3al-s&feature=youtu.be
  6. BTSSS: How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim 6 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWH7LelI72s&feature=youtu.be

