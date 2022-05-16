Veterans Transportation Program
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction 1 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lNUiyQT4gM&feature=youtu.be
- How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login 2 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RagljvHSAnc&feature=youtu.be
- BTSSS: How to set up Direct Deposit and Access BTSSS using login options 3 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-joySVMhso&feature=youtu.be
- BTSSS: How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment 4 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axBYPuhZcoo&feature=youtu.be
- BTSSS: How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility appointment 5 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai_LYF3al-s&feature=youtu.be
- BTSSS: How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim 6 of 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWH7LelI72s&feature=youtu.be