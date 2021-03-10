Jeff Bennett was appointed Assistant Director of the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System on May 14, 2018. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Director and Facility Planner for VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. He began his VA career in 2011 at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System as the Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program Administrative Fellow for the Medical Center Director, then as Health System Specialist for the Associate Medical Center Director. He has also served as Acting Executive Assistant for the Network Director of VISN 19, Acting Strategic Planner for VISN 19, and Acting Chief of Logistics for VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, he earned a Master of Health Administration, a Master of Public Administration, and a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from the University of Utah. He has also earned a Master’s Certificate in Project Management from The George Washington University. He is a graduate of the VISN 19 Leadership Development Institute (LDI) and is currently serving as a member of the LDI faculty team. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Utah Healthcare Executives. Jeff is married and has five children.