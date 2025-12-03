Bird received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma in 2003. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the Oklahoma City VA in 2005 and a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Pharmacy in 2006. In 2008, Bird developed the medical center’s Anticoagulation Management Program and she continues to serve as the Anticoagulation Management Program manager.