Dr. Kathleen Parker is the director of Nurse Residency and Trainee Programs at VA Oklahoma City health care.

Dr. Parker was named University of Oklahoma Distinguished Alumni Award in 2020, a prestigious award recognizing graduates who demonstrate outstanding leadership related to the field of nursing or health care and who have made significant clinical, academic, research or other contributions to nursing or health care on a local, state, national or international level.

Dr. Parker brings more than 25 years of VA experience to the department and has made groundbreaking strides on the establishment of residency and training programs at the Oklahoma City VA.