Dr. Susan Bray-Hall was appointed Chief of Staff at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System in February 2017. Prior to joining the Oklahoma City VAHCS, she served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine and Geriatrics and Associate Director of the Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center focused on Clinical program development. Her experience as the Medical Director of the Home Based Primary Care program for 11 years shaped her interest in Long Term Services and Supports.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Washington in Chemistry and Biochemistry, and then moved to Colorado for Medical School. She was an AOA graduate from University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1999 and followed with a residency in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Fellowship at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Dr. Bray-Hall joined the University of Colorado faculty in 2003. Additionally, she is the Geriatric and Palliative Care Clinical Champion and Systems Redesign Specialist for VISN 19.

Her current career foci are providing and teaching about outstanding interdisciplinary care for frail patients and building programs and systems to effectively care for the most medically and psychosocially complex veterans.