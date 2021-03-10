Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at VA Oklahoma City health care where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.

You can visit USAJOBS to see current openings with the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System.

Visit our jobs and careers page



VA Oklahoma City health care is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Oklahoma City VA Medical Center where it is also our mission to support the education and advancement of our nurses. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 405-456-5607.

Internships and fellowships

Through our affiliation with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, we educate and train more than 1,000 health care professionals in 21 different complete their training and pursue their careers.

Visit our internships and fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of your time, money, or belongings to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can help us provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to discover the ways you can help.

Doing business with VA Oklahoma City health care

VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is part of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19). If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with us, please visit our VISN 19 website to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.

Human Resources and Development Department

Oklahoma University’s Garrison Tower

NE 13th Street

Second floor

Suite 2200

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Phone: 405-456-5127

Fax: 405-456-5943