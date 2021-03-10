Internships and fellowships
VA Oklahoma City health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for health professions
The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System partners with The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to educate and train residents in dentistry and pharmacy. Our medical center is a 192-bed tertiary care center providing more than 630,000 patient encounters.
Our 12-month Dental General Practice Residency (GPR) program began in 2000. Our program is accredited through the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation.
We provide residents with valuable experience in:
- Endodontics
- Fixed and removable prosthodontics
- Implant dentistry (surgery and restoration)
- Oral diagnosis
- Oral surgery
- Pedodontics
- Periodontics
- Restorative dentistry
- Treatment planning
Rotations will include:
- Internal medicine
- Oral surgery
- Anesthesia
- Pediatric dentistry
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Head and neck radiation
Contact our GPR program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.
Cheryl Church, DDS
General Practice Residency Program Director
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Dental Service (160)
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-5139
Email: CherylL.Church@va.gov
Learn more about our general dentistry program (PDF)
We offer two different pharmacy residency programs accredited through American Society of Health System Pharmacists.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
We accept 2 residents each year into this program, which offers a variety of clinical, research, and administrative experiences. We provide you with a longitudinal, comprehensive research experience and a wide variety of teaching opportunities. You can participate in direct patient care programs as a provider in different clinical settings, such as:
- Geriatrics
- Palliative care
- Ambulatory care
- Internal medicine
- Infectious disease
- Critical care
- Mental health
- Oncology/infusion clinic
- Investigational drugs
Contact our PGY1 residency program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.
Jennifer Bird, Pharm.D., BCPS, CACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-2538
Email: jennifer.bird@va.gov
Infectious Diseases Residency
Our pharmacy specialty program trains 1 resident each year in a variety of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy settings, such as:
- Pharmacist-directed antimicrobial management program
- Longitudinal infectious diseases/HIV clinic
- Infectious diseases consult service
- Clinical research or outcomes projects
- Microbiology laboratory experience
Contact our PGY2 residency program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.
Riley Williams II, Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY2 ID Residency Program Director
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-5570
Email: riley.williams2@va.gov
VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System partners with the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing to train new graduate nurses through a Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) and a RN Transition to Practice Program (TTP). The residency program is accredited through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
The PBNR program is open to post-baccalaureate graduate nurses. The TTP program is open to candidates with an associate degree or a bachelor of science degree in Nursing. Both programs require applicants who:
Are in their first nursing role and
Graduated within the last 12 months
If you are a nursing professional interested in these programs or working for the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, please contact Nurse Recruiter Margaret Tollison at 405-456-5607 .
Training for associated health care professionals
If you are a student in an associated health care profession, we can help you train for your health care career. At the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, we offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.
Before training at the VA Oklahoma City health care, you’ll need an official and current affiliation agreement between our system and your accredited program on file with us. If you want to confirm an existing agreement or establish a new affiliation with VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, please contact our Education Department at 405-456-3995.
Contact us
If you have any questions or need more information about our associated health care programs, please contact our Human Resources Department.
Human Resources and Development Department
Oklahoma University’s Garrison Tower
NE 13th Street
Second floor
Suite 2200
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Phone: 405-456-5127
Fax: 405-456-5943