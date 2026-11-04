The Veterans Affairs Student Trainee Experience Program provides an opportunity for outstanding college nursing students to develop clinical competencies at an approved Medical Center. VA-STEP is designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgment, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning with a qualified BSN-prepared preceptor. Participants must have completed two semesters of an accredited BSN nursing program.

The VA-STEP program allows nursing students enrolled in traditional and accelerated baccalaureate programs to work 400 hours prior to graduation from nursing school. Traditional nursing students may complete most of their 400 hours during the summer months. This summer program includes 40 hours of orientation, clinical practice with a preceptor, various patient experiences as well as other planned educational experiences. Accelerated nursing students may complete their hours any time after the second semester of nursing school. Two consecutive weeks of training are required for orientation and training at the beginning of the accelerated program.

Benefits

VA-STEP students are paid as hourly, intermittent employees. They are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay, or shift differentials. The rate of pay changes each year.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited BSN program and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale with no grade lower than a B in any nursing course. Must have completed two semesters of nursing school and be eligible to graduate by the following year The applicant must be a U.S. Citizen, provide documentation of immunizations and submit all application materials prior to the deadline. VA-STEP SNTs should have at least one clinical experience in a medical center or a hospital prior to entering the program and be able work 400 hour at the VA prior to graduation. Students in an accelerated BSN program can apply for the VALOR program if they meet the program requirements and are available to work 400 hours during the program. Participants should not have a service obligation to any federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation.

How to Apply

To apply, participants will need a cover letter, an unofficial transcript from all colleges attended, a resume/portfolio, and three letters of recommendation. One of the letters of recommendation will need to be from a junior clinical instructor.

To apply use the following link:

https://vantage-va-gov-develop.go-vip.net/vacareers/career-guidance/va-step/

Questions?

Loraine Eden-Davis, MSN-Ed, MEDSURG-BC, EBP-CH

Nurse Residency & Trainee Program,

VA-STEP Coordinator

Loraine.Eden-Davis@va.gov

(572) 206-9975