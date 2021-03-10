We offer two different pharmacy residency programs accredited through American Society of Health System Pharmacists.

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

We accept 2 residents each year into this program, which offers a variety of clinical, research, and administrative experiences. We provide you with a longitudinal, comprehensive research experience and a wide variety of teaching opportunities. You can participate in direct patient care programs as a provider in different clinical settings, such as:

Geriatrics

Palliative care

Ambulatory care

Internal medicine

Infectious disease

Critical care

Mental health

Oncology/infusion clinic

Investigational drugs

Contact our PGY1 residency program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.

Jennifer Bird, Pharm.D., BCPS, CACP

PGY1 Residency Program Director

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

921 NE 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Phone: 405-456-2538

Email: jennifer.bird@va.gov

Infectious Diseases Residency

Our pharmacy specialty program trains 1 resident each year in a variety of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy settings, such as:

Pharmacist-directed antimicrobial management program

Longitudinal infectious diseases/HIV clinic

Infectious diseases consult service

Clinical research or outcomes projects

Microbiology laboratory experience

Contact our PGY2 residency program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.

Riley Williams II, Pharm.D., BCPS

PGY2 ID Residency Program Director

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

921 NE 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Phone: 405-456-5570

Email: riley.williams2@va.gov