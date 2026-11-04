Internships, fellowships and residencies
VA Oklahoma City health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships, fellowships and residencies
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Nurse residency and trainee programs
Oklahoma City VA offers several programs catering to the student nurse, post graduate RN and post graduate nurse practitioner. The VA Office of Academic Affiliations pioneered registered Nurse (RN) and nurse practitioner (NP) residency programs. Each program offers unique opportunities to develop competent, confident practice ready RNs and NPs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation’s Veterans served by the Veterans Health Administration and community.
In 2019, the Oklahoma City VA was granted funding from the VA Office of Academic Affiliations to establish the state’s first and only Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Residency Program. We also have the distinct honor to have the state’s only CCNE accredited transition to practice program, the RN Transition to Practice. Our Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program is also the state’s only CCNE accredited RN residency program.
Dr. Kathleen Parker is the director of Nurse Residency and Trainee Programs at VA Oklahoma City health care.
Student Nurse Technician Program
The Student Nurse Technician program is intended to provide nursing students with the opportunity to develop skills that will benefit them in their professional growth and development. The program provides direct patient care under the supervision of a professional nurse while attending nursing school. Flexible scheduling allows the student nurse to work in conjunction with school schedules. Learn more about the Student Nurse Technician program.
VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-Step)
The Veterans Affairs Student Trainee Experience Program provides an opportunity for outstanding college nursing students to develop clinical competencies at an approved Medical Center. VA-STEP is designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgment, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning with a qualified BSN-prepared preceptor. Participants must have completed two semesters of an accredited BSN nursing program.
The VA-STEP program allows nursing students enrolled in traditional and accelerated baccalaureate programs to work 400 hours prior to graduation from nursing school. Traditional nursing students may complete most of their 400 hours during the summer months. This summer program includes 40 hours of orientation, clinical practice with a preceptor, various patient experiences as well as other planned educational experiences. Accelerated nursing students may complete their hours any time after the second semester of nursing school. Two consecutive weeks of training are required for orientation and training at the beginning of the accelerated program.
Benefits
VA-STEP students are paid as hourly, intermittent employees. They are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay, or shift differentials. The rate of pay changes each year.
Eligibility requirements
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited BSN program and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale with no grade lower than a B in any nursing course. Must have completed two semesters of nursing school and be eligible to graduate by the following year The applicant must be a U.S. Citizen, provide documentation of immunizations and submit all application materials prior to the deadline. VA-STEP SNTs should have at least one clinical experience in a medical center or a hospital prior to entering the program and be able work 400 hour at the VA prior to graduation. Students in an accelerated BSN program can apply for the VALOR program if they meet the program requirements and are available to work 400 hours during the program. Participants should not have a service obligation to any federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation.
How to Apply
To apply, participants will need a cover letter, an unofficial transcript from all colleges attended, a resume/portfolio, and three letters of recommendation. One of the letters of recommendation will need to be from a junior clinical instructor.
To apply use the following link:
https://vantage-va-gov-develop.go-vip.net/vacareers/career-guidance/va-step/
Questions?
Loraine Eden-Davis, MSN-Ed, MEDSURG-BC, EBP-CH
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program,
VA-STEP Coordinator
Loraine.Eden-Davis@va.gov
(572) 206-9975
VA Nursing Academic Partnership (VANAP)
The VA Nursing Academic Partnership is an innovative education and practice collaboration between the VA and The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing. VANAP seeks to address a growing population of Veterans with unique complex care needs who are served within multiple, diverse care settings in an innovative education and practice collaboration between the VA and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing. The VA Nursing Academic Partnership seeks to address a growing population of Veterans with unique complex care needs who are served within multiple, diverse care settings.
Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency
This is a highly competitive program seeking registered nurses for an intensive 12-month training program which incorporates a clinical, didactic and evidence-based curriculum. The focus is on increasing competence and confidence of the new graduate as they transition into the role of registered nurse. Residents in the program are appointed as full-time health professional trainee under protected time and earning an annual stipend with some federal benefits. Learn more about the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency.
RN Transition to Practice
The RN Transition to Practice program falls under the sponsorship of the Office of Nursing Services. The Transition to Practice is designed for any newly hired licensed RN with less than one-year experience and/or less than 12-months from conferred degree. The RN Transition to Practice program is a comprehensive curriculum built upon standards related to clinical, leadership and professional dimensions. Learn more about the RN Transition to Practice program.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency program
The Oklahoma City VA is proud to be awarded the state’s first Post-Graduate Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is a bridge from strong academic foundations to clinical practice with goal of developing competent and confident nurse practitioners equipped to be competitive in today’s fast paced health care system. Nurse practitioner residents will focus on assessment, diagnostics and treatment of complex clinical cases using evidence-based practice. Learn more about the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency program.
Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Oklahoma City VA is proud to be awarded the state’s first Post-Graduate Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is a bridge from strong academic foundations to clinical practice with goal of developing competent and confident nurse practitioners equipped to be competitive in today’s fast paced health care system. Nurse practitioner residents will focus on assessment, diagnostics and treatment of complex clinical cases using evidence-based practice. Learn more about the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Faculty
Dr. Kathleen Parker, PhD., APRN-CNP
Nurse Residency and Trainee Program Director
Kathleen.Parker@va.gov
Phone:
Loraine Eden-Davis, MSN, RN, Med-Surg-BC, EBP-CH
Coordinator SNT &Valor Program
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Loraine.Eden-Davis@va.gov
Tiffany Jackson, MSN, RN
Coordinator RN TTP Program
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Tiffany.Jackson2@va.gov
Dyanna Johnston, MSN, APRN, AGNP-C, PMHNP-BC
Program Director/Coordinator, MH Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Dyanna.Johnston@va.gov
Divya Joykutty, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Program Director/Coordinator, PC Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Divta.Joykutty@va.gov
Kindra Nelson MSN, RN
Program Director/Coordinator, PBRN Residency Program
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Kindra.Nelson@va.gov
Susan Fryrear, MSN-RN
Nurse Educator
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
susan.fryrear@va.gov
Amanda Kemp, BSN, RN
Nurse Educator
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
amanda.kemp2 @va.gov
Kimberley Knoles MSN-Ed, RN
Nurse Educator
Nurse Residency & Trainee Program Faculty
Kimberley.Knoles@va.gov
Training for associated health care professionals
If you are a student in an associated health care profession, we can help you train for your health care career. At the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, we offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.
Before training at the VA Oklahoma City health care, you’ll need an official and current affiliation agreement between our system and your accredited program on file with us. If you want to confirm an existing agreement or establish a new affiliation with VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, please contact our Education Department at 405-456-3995.
Dental Residency
Our 12-month Dental General Practice Residency program began in 2000. Our program is accredited through the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation. Learn more about the Dental General Practice Residency program.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
We accept three residents each year into this program, which offers a variety of clinical, research, and administrative experiences. We provide you with a longitudinal, comprehensive research experience and a wide variety of teaching opportunities. Learn more about the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency.
Pharmacy PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency
Pharmacy PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency
Our pharmacy specialty program trains one resident each year in a variety of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy settings. Learn more about the Pharmacy PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency.
Learn more about the Psychology Doctoral Internship Program and Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Programs
Training for health professions
The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System partners with The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to educate and train residents in dentistry and pharmacy. Our medical center is a 192-bed tertiary care center providing more than 630,000 patient encounters.
Contact us
If you have any questions or need more information about our associated health care programs, please contact our Human Resources Department.
Human Resources and Development Department
Oklahoma University’s Garrison Tower
NE 13th Street
Second floor
Suite 2200
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Phone: 405-456-5127
Fax: