Dental General Practice Residency

Our 12-month Dental General Practice Residency program began in 2000. Our program is accredited through the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation.

We provide residents with valuable experience in:

  • Endodontics
  • Fixed and removable prosthodontics
  • Implant dentistry (surgery and restoration)
  • Oral diagnosis
  • Oral surgery
  • Pedodontics
  • Periodontics
  • Restorative dentistry
  • Treatment planning

Rotations will include: 

  • Internal medicine
  • Oral surgery
  • Anesthesia
  • Pediatric dentistry
  • Otorhinolaryngology
  • Head and neck radiation
Dental General Practice Residency program brochure (PDF)

Contact

Contact our GPR program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.

Cheryl Church, DDS
General Practice Residency Program Director
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Dental Service (160)
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-5139
Email: CherylL.Church@va.gov

