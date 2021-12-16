Dental General Practice Residency
Our 12-month Dental General Practice Residency program began in 2000. Our program is accredited through the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation.
We provide residents with valuable experience in:
- Endodontics
- Fixed and removable prosthodontics
- Implant dentistry (surgery and restoration)
- Oral diagnosis
- Oral surgery
- Pedodontics
- Periodontics
- Restorative dentistry
- Treatment planning
Rotations will include:
- Internal medicine
- Oral surgery
- Anesthesia
- Pediatric dentistry
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Head and neck radiation
Contact
Contact our GPR program director to apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship or to ask about a program not listed here.
Cheryl Church, DDS
General Practice Residency Program Director
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Dental Service (160)
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-5139
Email: CherylL.Church@va.gov