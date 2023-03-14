Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

This is a federally funded, cohort based, full time 12-month training program that offers a hundred percent protected training time for the resident, clinical supervision throughout the program, a robust curriculum, profession-specific rotations in various clinical settings and opportunities for residents to create their unique career paths. Multidisciplinary opportunities focus on enhancing resident’s clinical skills and knowledge to provide effective, evidence-based, ethical, competent assessment, diagnosis and management of mental health and psychiatric disorders. The program ensures that graduates are well prepared to practice with confidence and expertise in treating patients recovering from complex mental health issues. On completion of the PMHNP program, residents will have one year of credible population-specific clinical experience necessary for assuming full practice authority.

Program Goals

The mission of the OKC VA MHNP program is to prepare novice MHNPs to work as independent practitioners within the VA healthcare system to improve the quality and accessibility of health care services for Veterans. The focus of the program is to grow residents beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills to address the complex needs of the Veteran population. Residents will develop and implement a VA related evidence-based quality enhancement and/or system redesign project with formal presentation to peers, faculty, and interdisciplinary colleagues as part of program completion.

Benefits

Residents in the program are considered federal trainees with a competitive stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes earned vacation and sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits. The resident stipend is based on the current year’s allocation rate for the local area. Program participation and completion is not a guarantee of employment however graduates of the residency program have hiring preference for open positions within the VAHCS.

Eligibility Requirements

U.S. citizen and fluent in English.

Less than one year experience as a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Graduated with a Master or Doctorate degree with a specialty in Mental Health Nursing from a CCNE or NLN accredited program.

Certification as an MHNP and a current, full, and unrestricted license as a NP.

All applicants must submit to a background screening, physical exam, drug testing and credentialing verification of education and employment to be a part of the VA health care system.

How to Apply

To apply for this residency program, please submit the following documents to VHAOKLNurseResidencyTrainingandPrograms@va.gov. Place in the subject line: Applicant’s First and Last Name_Applicant NPR Program_year. Example: Jane_Doe_Applicant MHNPR_2023.

VA Form 10-2850D, Application for Health Professions Trainees.

Current curriculum vitae or resume

Transcripts

Three letters of recommendation. Letters of recommendation must come from a current or past professional peer as well as from your current NP academic program.

A copy of APRN license and board certification or notice of testing date.

A one-page narrative describing your interest in a the MHNP residency at the OKC VA Medical Center as well as future goals.

Applications will be accepted pending graduation and boards. These items will need to be completed prior to start of the program in September of 2023.

Application, Notification and Program Start Dates

The 2023 application cycle is March 10th - March 31st. Incomplete and late packets will not be considered. All documents must be received by the application deadline (March 31st) to be considered. Interviews will be scheduled for April, decision letters/emails will be sent out by May 31st. The program start date will be the 3rd week of September.