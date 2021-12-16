Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is a bridge from strong academic foundations to clinical practice with the goal of developing competent and confident nurse practitioners equipped to be competitive in today’s fast paced health care system. The program is a 12-month program focusing on the advancement of clinical, leadership and scholarship skills with an emphasis of caring for our nation’s Veterans.
Program goals
- Enhance recruitment of competent Nurse Practitioners for careers within the VA
- Increase opportunities for new Nurse Practitioners to participate in a structured precepting/mentoring program focusing on clinical competencies and improving professional confidence
- Provide specialty and primary care rotations accompanied by didactic education for a well-rounded experience
Application
Application cycle opens in May. Interviews and Selections June.
Program’s start date September annually.
- Application 10-2850d – Health Professions Trainees
- Current Curriculum Vitae or Resume
- Transcript
- A one-page narrative describing why you are interested in postgraduate training in the VAHCS and your future goals
- Three letters of recommendation, at least one from a current or past professional peer and graduate academic program