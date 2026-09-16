It is the only CCNE-accredited post graduate Primary Care NP residency program in the state of Oklahoma and, as such, there are rigorous accreditation standards guiding the development of the curriculum and learning activities designed to help develop essential competencies for graduate nurses.

Residents will be provided with specialty and primary care rotations accompanied by didactic education for a well-rounded experience. The program matches residents with clinical and academic experts in a protected learning environment with opportunities for leadership development. Residents are provided expanded Veteran-centric competency-based curriculum.

Program goals

The goals of the NPR Programs are to support the new graduate’s role transition from novice to advanced beginner, bridge academic education to professional practice gap through enhance interprofessional collaborations and educational opportunities, prepare newly graduated nurse practitioner residents (NPR) to deliver Veteran-centered care under full practice authority (FPA) in the area of foci (Primary Care or Mental Health), enhance competence and confidence with veteran population focus, and to support the professional retention.

Benefits

Residents in the program are considered federal trainees with a competitive stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes earned vacation and sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits. The resident stipend is based on the current year’s allocation rate for the local area. Program participation and completion is not a guarantee of employment however graduates of the residency program graduates of the residency program will have 1 year of credible experience that supports a competitive selection for hiring for open positions within the VAHCS.

Eligibility requirements

U.S. citizen and fluent in English.

Recently graduated with a Master or Doctorate degree from a CCNE or NLN accredited program with a focus on Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner (within 12 months of residency start date).

Certification as an Adult Gerontology Primary Care or Family Nurse Practitioner and a current, full, and unrestricted license as a NP.

Less than one year experience as an Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner.

All applicants must submit to a background screening, physical exam, drug testing and credentialing verification of education and employment to be a part of the VA health care system.

How to apply

To apply for this residency program, please submit the following documents to VHAOKLNurseResidencyTrainingandPrograms@va.gov. Place in the subject line: Applicant’s First and Last Name_Applicant NPR Program_year. Example: Jane_Doe_Applicant PCNPR_2024.

Current curriculum vitae or resume

Transcripts

Three letters of recommendation. Letters of recommendation must come from a current or past professional peer as well as from your current NP academic program.

A copy of APRN license and board certification or notice of testing date.

A one-page narrative describing your interest in the Primary Care NP Residency at the OKC VA Medical Center as well as future goals.

Applications will be accepted pending graduation and boards. These items will need to be completed prior to start of the program in September of 2026.

Application, Notification and Program Start Dates

The 2026 application cycle is March 1, 2026 - April 4, 2026. Incomplete and late packets will not be considered. All documents must be received by the application deadline (April 4th) to be considered. Interviews will be scheduled for April, decision letters/emails will be sent out by May 31, 2026. The program start date will be the 3rd week of September.