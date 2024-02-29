Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program
Beginning in October 2024, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) will offer a comprehensive, 12-month clinical and didactic Orthopaedic Physical Therapy (PT) residency program – the first onsite program available in Oklahoma. This immersive learning opportunity is intended for licensed physical therapists who wish to specialize in Orthopaedic PT.
The main campus of the OKC VA HCS is situated near downtown OKC with associated community-based outpatient clinics across the metro. The patient care growth rate at the OKC VA HCS is currently among the top 10% of VA hospitals nationwide. This exponential growth has led to expanded care opportunities for physical therapy both at the hospital and in community-based clinics. The OKC VA HCS provides unique care opportunities in which PT providers are designated as Licensed Independent Practitioners with privileges such as direct access and ordering of basic imaging and specialty consultations. The OKC VA is one of the few VA HCS allowing PTs to serve as front line providers with advanced decision-making skills in order to optimize patient care and reduce unnecessary barriers to referral pathway. The diverse patient population and care complexity available at the OKC VA HCS will lend an optimal educational environment for students to advance skills and expertise to meet the needs of their future patients.
Coursework and experiential learning opportunities will be coordinated at the main OKC VA campus and outpatient locations in the OKC metro under the mentorship of ABPTS Board- Certified Clinical Specialists in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy. There will be additional learning opportunities in partnership with local universities and clinical affiliates.
OKC VAHCS is a developing program that has applied for candidacy status with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). Program curriculum has been designed to meet accreditation standards of ABPTRFE.
Admission and Facts
Admission requirements:
- U.S. citizen
- Earned a degree in physical therapy from a CAPTE-accredited program
- Satisfactorily completed the National Physical Therapy Examination
- Obtained an unrestricted physical therapy license (in any of the states/jurisdictions of the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy). Possessing a temporary license is sufficient to begin the residency program, but permanent license is required to maintain enrollment in the program.
- Current member of APTA
Program Facts
- Duration: 12 months
- Number of Residents per Cycle: 2
- Compensation: $52,764 (varies annually per VA Office of Academic Affiliations) in addition to health benefits and leave as a temporary employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Accreditation: developing program that has applied for candidacy status with ABPTRFE
- Application Deadline: May 31, 2024
- Interviews/ Decision June 2024
- Program Start: October 7, 2024
How to apply: Please submit transcript(s), CV, 2 letters of recommendation, and 1 page essay on why you are interested in an orthopaedic residency program to our residency program director, Dr. Whitney Anderson, at: whitney.anderson22@va.gov
Program Mission
The mission of the program is to provide an advanced, evidence-based orthopaedic curriculum to prepare each resident as specialists in orthopaedic physical therapy. The program will provide structured learning opportunities in an enriched clinical setting to encourage each resident to develop the knowledge, skills, and affective behaviors required of a clinical specialist who will provide high-quality, innovative patient care to enhance the needs of the those we serve. The program is dedicated to continuous improvement and strategic initiatives.
Curriculum Highlights
The OKC VA HCS Orthopaedic PT Residency curriculum is a comprehensive blend of contemporary didactic coursework, clinical mentorship, and clinical practice. It is derived from the “Description of Residency Practice – Orthopaedics” (DRP) published by ABPTRFE and designed to prepare each resident to successfully pass the ABPTS Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist Examination.
Curriculum references educational resources from APTA Orthopaedic Current Concepts, MedBridge OCS Prep Program, the Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Curriculum, current clinical practice guidelines, and journal articles reflecting contemporary practice.
Program highlights include the following:
- Weekly didactic lectures or discussions covering all body regions and special topics
- Weekly 1:1 clinical mentoring
- Direct clinical practice
- Literature review and expansion of evidence informed practice through journal club, critically appraised topics (CATs), and completion of a case report
- Observation opportunities in specialty clinics such as chronic pain, spine clinic, and pelvic health
- Advanced efficiency and efficacy of screening and referral skills through participation in Primary Care PT Clinic
- Interprofessional experiences and collaboration
- Opportunities for mentoring and teaching
Program Goals
The goals of the Oklahoma City VA HCS Orthopaedic PT Residency Program are to:
- Provide an evidence-based curriculum to guide residents to become Orthopaedic Clinical Specialists.
- Mentor the resident to incorporate current evidence in orthopaedic practice.
- Provide education and mentoring to the resident on effective communication with patients, physicians, administration, and other healthcare team members.
- Provide opportunities for each resident to teach and mentor others in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy.
- Maintain ABPTRFE accreditation standards.
Meet the Team
Executive committee:
- Residency Program Director: Dr. Whitney Anderson, PT, DPT, OCS, CCI
- Residency Program Coordinator: Dr. Briana Ferguson, PT, DPT, OCS
Faculty and Mentors:
- Dr. Evan Freeman, PT, DPT
- Mr. Jason Gates, PT, MPH, NCS
- Dr. Katrina Giron, PT, DPT
- Dr. Sean Holland, PT, DPT, OCS
- Dr. Dave Johnson, PT, PhD, FAAOMPT
- Mr. Himanshu Samantaray, OT, CHT
- Dr. Abe Shamma, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert. MDT, FAAOMPT
- Dr. Victoria Stone, PT, DPT
- Mr. Matt Walters, PT, MPT, CSCS