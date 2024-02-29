Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Beginning in October 2024, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) will offer a comprehensive, 12-month clinical and didactic Orthopaedic Physical Therapy (PT) residency program – the first onsite program available in Oklahoma. This immersive learning opportunity is intended for licensed physical therapists who wish to specialize in Orthopaedic PT.

The main campus of the OKC VA HCS is situated near downtown OKC with associated community-based outpatient clinics across the metro. The patient care growth rate at the OKC VA HCS is currently among the top 10% of VA hospitals nationwide. This exponential growth has led to expanded care opportunities for physical therapy both at the hospital and in community-based clinics. The OKC VA HCS provides unique care opportunities in which PT providers are designated as Licensed Independent Practitioners with privileges such as direct access and ordering of basic imaging and specialty consultations. The OKC VA is one of the few VA HCS allowing PTs to serve as front line providers with advanced decision-making skills in order to optimize patient care and reduce unnecessary barriers to referral pathway. The diverse patient population and care complexity available at the OKC VA HCS will lend an optimal educational environment for students to advance skills and expertise to meet the needs of their future patients.

Coursework and experiential learning opportunities will be coordinated at the main OKC VA campus and outpatient locations in the OKC metro under the mentorship of ABPTS Board- Certified Clinical Specialists in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy. There will be additional learning opportunities in partnership with local universities and clinical affiliates.

OKC VAHCS is a developing program that has applied for candidacy status with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). Program curriculum has been designed to meet accreditation standards of ABPTRFE.