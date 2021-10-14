Pharmacy PGY1 Residency Program
The PGY1 residency program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy education to facilitate development of clinical pharmacists who are responsible for medication-related care of patients, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training.
About the program
Overview
The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is located adjacent to the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is a 192-bed tertiary care facility that also serves over 60,000 patients in primary care. We provide more than 630,000 encounters and process over 1,600,000 prescriptions annually.
Our ASHP-accredited PGY1 Residency consists of three residents and is a 12-month program which starts in late June/early July. It is designed to provide professional training in various clinical rotations, inpatient and outpatient pharmacy services, pharmacokinetic dosing, patient education and counseling, and administrative services. We offer opportunities to participate in direct patient care as a provider in a number of clinical settings such as geriatrics, palliative care, ambulatory care, internal medicine, infectious diseases, critical care, mental health, oncology/infusion clinic, investigational drugs, and many more. We also provide a longitudinal, comprehensive research experience and a wide variety of teaching opportunities. Additional projects and activities throughout the year are designed to assist with the residents’ development as a skilled clinical pharmacist and achievement of both the residents’ personal and residency-specific goals.
Purpose statement
Program goals
- Ability to provide exemplary patient-centered care in multiple practice environments
- Serve as valuable members of the health care team in achieving optimal medication therapy
- Effectively and confidently communicate assessments and recommendations to interdisciplinary team members and patients
- Demonstrate skill in educating patients and health care professionals
- Gain experience in project management
- Gain proficiency in the medication-use process and develop an understanding of the technology required to support this process
- Commit to the profession of pharmacy
- Take ownership of practice areas and responsibilities
- Develop leadership through a positive professional attitude
Residency components
- Ambulatory Care (Core)
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinics (available at multiple locations)
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Mental Health
- Acute inpatient
- Outpatient
- GeroPsych
- Infectious Diseases
- Inpatient
- Outpatient
- Internal Medicine (Core)
- Critical Care (Core)
- Medical ICU
- Surgical ICU
- Community Living Center (CLC)
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Geriatric Specialty PACT Clinic
- Palliative Care
- Hematology/Oncology Infusion Clinic
- Pain Management PACT Clinic
- Research
- Ambulatory Care Clinic
- Pharmacy Administration
- Project Management/Research
- Pharmacy Practice/Distribution Services/Staffing
- Optional Teaching Certificate program
- Direct patient care as a pharmacist provider
- Rounding with healthcare professionals
- Practice-based projects
- Pharmacy research
- Adverse drug reaction reporting
- Medication therapy management
- Education of healthcare professionals and patients
- Pharmacokinetic consultations
- Participation in departmental and committee meetings
- Orientation to Investigational Drug services
- Participation in pharmacy distribution services
- Involvement in residency recruitment
- Major research project
- Clinical staffing (weekend)
- Medication Utilization Evaluation (MUE) project
- Formal presentations as assigned (e.g., case presentations, journal clubs, in-services, Grand Rounds, posters, research seminar, etc.)
- BLS certification
- Participation in pharmacy conferences (e.g., ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, regional residency conferences, or state pharmacy meetings)
- Participation in local VA committees
Current PGY1 residents
Benefits
General
- Resident office
- White coat
- Comprehensive health sciences library
- Free on-site parking and shuttle bus access
- Business cards
Travel
- Reimbursement for all reasonable resident expenses including meeting registration, travel, hotel, and meals
- Meetings include (but are not limited to): ASHP Midyear, OSHP Residency Research Conference, etc.
Compensation
- PGY1 (2021-22) $41,742 paid bi-weekly + pharmacist salary for staffing
Paid time off (PTO), leave, and holidays
- PTO – 13 vacations days and 13 days sick leave per year
- Professional Leave – paid administrative leave for attendance to approved educational meetings and conferences
- Holidays – 11 paid holidays per year (per Federal calendar)
Health
- Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) eligible for health, vision, and dental insurance
Application information (Match # 122913)
Applicant requirements
- U.S. Citizenship
- Pharm.D. graduate of an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program in the U.S.
- Active pharmacist’s license or eligibility for future license (must be licensed through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy within 90 days of starting the program)
- Registration online with the National Matching Service and using the shared PhORCAS/Match registration portal
- Adherence to all rules of the ASHP Resident Matching Program Process
Required materials
- Completed PhORCAS application
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Transcripts from Doctor of Pharmacy coursework
- Three standardized PhORCAS references
Interview requirements and scheduling
- Interview is required
- All candidates will be notified of their interview status by the end of January
- Candidates will have the option of completing an in-person (preferred) or virtual interview
Completed applications must be submitted via PhORCAS by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.
For questions regarding the application process, please contact:
Jennifer Bird, Pharm.D., BCPS, CACP
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program director
Oklahoma City VA HCS (119)
921 NE 13th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-2538
Email: jennifer.bird@va.gov