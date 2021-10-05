Pharmacy PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency

About the program

Overview

The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is located within the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is a 192-bed tertiary care facility that also serves over 60,000 patients in primary care. We provide more than 630,000 encounters and process over 1,600,000 prescriptions annually.

Our specialty residency program provides an opportunity to train in a variety of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy settings which include:

Assisting with the direction of an antimicrobial stewardship program

Involvement in the infectious diseases consult service

Pharmaceutical care of patients with HIV and other chronic infections in the Infectious Diseases Clinic

Residency components

Antimicrobial Stewardship Program

The Antimicrobial Stewardship Program consists of approval of restricted/non-formulary antibiotics and consulting on patients at the request of a medical or surgical team. The program's success has been documented in the literature and is associated with a 40% decrease in antimicrobial expenditures and improvements in quality of care such as decreased length of hospital stay. Throughout the year, the resident will mature into a clinician who can develop, manage, and justify an antimicrobial stewardship program.

Infectious Diseases Consult Service

The Infectious Diseases Consult Service provides expertise to the OU Medical Center and OKC VA. The resident will be an active member of the service, directly responsible for the antimicrobial pharmaceutical care provided to OKC VA patients being seen by the service. The resident will provide valuable antimicrobial pharmacotherapy information for the team.

Critical Care Stewardship and Interdisciplinary Rounds

The Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (CPS) for Critical Care provides antimicrobial stewardship and pharmacotherapy expertise to the medical intensive care teaching team during daily interdisciplinary rounds. While on rotation with the CPS, the resident will be an active member of the team, directly responsible for the antimicrobial & pharmaceutical care provided to critically ill veterans in the ICU.

Infectious Diseases Clinic

The Infectious Disease Clinic provides state-of-the-art care for approximately 200 patients with HIV, as well as patients with other chronic infections. The resident will assist the ID pharmacist in the clinic. Together, they are responsible for all pharmaceutical care given to the patients, as well as assisting the Infectious Diseases attending physicians with such matters as the appropriate selection and monitoring of antiretroviral therapy.

Elective rotations

Elective rotations are available in the residency. Rotations are available in the VA clinical microbiology laboratory, clinical research electives, and other potential settings.

Projects

The resident will be expected to complete at least one significant project within the residency year. Projects may include clinical research, outcomes projects, pharmacoeconomic evaluations, etc. Guidance from the program director is provided throughout the process.

Benefits

General

Resident office space

White coat

Comprehensive health sciences library

Free on-site parking + shuttle bus access

Business cards

Travel

Reimbursement for all reasonable resident expenses including meeting registration, travel, hotel, and meals

Meetings include (but are not limited to): ASHP Midyear, OSHP Residency Research Conference, etc.

Compensation

PGY2 (2021-22) $45,000 paid bi-weekly + optional pharmacist salary for staffing

Paid time off (PTO), leave, and holidays

PTO – 13 vacations days and 13 days sick leave per year

Professional Leave – paid administrative leave for attendance to approved educational meetings and conferences

Holidays – 10 paid holidays per year (per Federal calendar)

Health

Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) eligible

Application information (Match # 565155)

Applicant requirements

U.S. Citizenship

Pharm.D. graduate of an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program in the U.S.

Active pharmacist’s license or eligibility for future license (must be licensed through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy within 90 days of starting the program)

Registration online with the National Matching Service and using the shared PhORCAS/Match registration portal

Adherence to all rules of the ASHP Resident Matching Program Process

Must successfully complete a PGY1 program

Required materials

Completed PhORCAS application

Letter of Intent

Curriculum Vitae

Transcripts from Doctor of Pharmacy coursework

3 standardized PhORCAS references

Interview requirements and scheduling

Interview is required

All candidates will be notified of their interview status by the end of January

Candidates will have the option of completing an in-person (preferred) or virtual interview

Completed applications must be submitted via PhORCAS by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.

For questions regarding the application process, please contact:

Riley Williams II, Pharm.D., BCPS

PGY2 ID Pharmacy Residency Program Director

Oklahoma City VA HCS (119)

921 NE 13th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Phone: 405-456-5570

Email: riley.williams2@va.gov