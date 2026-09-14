It is the only CCNE-accredited RN transition to practice residency in the state of Oklahoma and, as such, there are rigorous accreditation standards guiding the development of the curriculum and learning activities designed to help develop essential competencies for graduate nurses.

The focus of the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program is to prepare the new graduate RN for a successful transition into acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings. Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residents are considered trainees, receiving a stipend and benefits during their year of advanced training. The program uses the Patricia Benner “Novice to Expert” theoretical framework. Veteran-centric continuity of care is stressed in the transition of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, critical care, and mental health programs. The resident is an integral part of interdisciplinary teams and will have the opportunity to enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of settings. Post-Baccalaureate registered nurse residency residents are considered health professions trainees and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. Residents are not part of the staffing matrix.

Program goals

Successful graduates of the program are well-positioned to begin a professional nursing career at the Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System. The goal of the program is to have the residents successfully transition from entry-level advanced beginner nurses to competent, professional nurses. The program strives to foster participation in collaborative practice in an interprofessional healthcare team and to develop clinical leadership skills. Research and evidence-based practice are emphasized throughout the residency. Residents are encouraged to formulate an individual career development plan promoting life-long commitment to professional nursing.

Benefits

The program is 12 months paid residency with no service obligation and 100 percent protected learning time. The residents receive up to 26 days earned annual and sick leave as well as 11 paid Federal holidays. In addition to a Curriculum that provides a variety of learning opportunities, including didactic, web-based learning, and simulation. Enhanced eligibility for VA employment upon graduation and a certificate of completion from a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Post- Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program.

Eligibility requirements

Graduated from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or MSN with less than one year of experience as an RN. The resident must be a US Citizen by birth or naturalization, minimum grade point average: of 3.00, possess a current, active, unrestrictive License.

How to apply

Submit the following documents to Nurse Residency Program at VHAOKLNurseResidencyTrainingandPrograms@va.gov.

Place in the subject line: The applicant’s First and Last Name applicant’s NPR program year. Examples: John Parker Applicant PBRNR_2025

Two Application Time Frames: November/March

Required Documents

Current Resume

Unofficial Transcripts

A one-page narrative describing why you are interested in PBRNR Program at the OKC VAHCS and your future goals

Three letters of support: two Faculty, (one must be from clinical faculty and one professional). All letters of support must be on official college or business letterhead and must come from the source

Send information in PDF format, no pictures of documents

Important Dates

Two Application Time Frames: November/March

Interviews begin: January/May

Selection notification: February/June

Application, Notification, and Program Start Dates

There are two application cycles November 1st- December 15th and March 1st – April 15th. Incomplete and late packets will not be considered. All documents must be received by the application deadlines to be considered. Interviews will be scheduled for late December and early May, and decision letters/emails will be sent out in February and June. The program start date will be Mid-September.

PBRNR Program Contact Information

Dr. Kathleen Parker, PhD., APRN-CNP

Nurse Residency and Training Program Director

Kathleen.Parker@va.gov

405-456-3787

Kindra Nelson MSN, RN

PBRNR Coordinator

Kindra.Nelson@va.gov

572-206-6153