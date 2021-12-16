Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency
This is a highly competitive program seeking registered nurses for an intensive 12-month training program which incorporates a clinical, didactic and evidence-based curriculum. The focus is on increasing competence and confidence of the new graduate as they transition into the role of registered nurse. Residents in the program are appointed as full-time health professional trainee under protected time and earning an annual stipend with some federal benefits.
Program goals
- Foster participation collaborative practice in an interprofessional healthcare team while demonstrating clinical leadership
- Develop competency in effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance
- Encourage the incorporation of research and evidence-based practice in professional nursing
Application
Must be a U.S. citizen who has graduated from an accredited nursing program with a BSN or Direct Entry MSN. A current, unrestricted RN license is needed prior to program start.