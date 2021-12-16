RN Transition to Practice
The RN transition to practice program falls under the sponsorship of the Office of Nursing Services. The Transition to Practice is designed for any newly hired licensed RN with less than one-year experience and/or less than 12-months from conferred degree. The RN Transition to Practice program is a comprehensive curriculum built upon standards related to clinical, leadership and professional dimensions. This program will enable the new nurse residents to create the foundation for the rest of their nursing career.
Program goals
- Provide with a structured curriculum based on current CCNE Accreditation Standards and the guidance of ONS that includes didactic courses and experiential learning experiences in the transition to full practice as a competent registered nurse.
- Apply nursing science and evidence-based practice to a diverse Veteran population
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
Application
Post graduate RNs (BSN or ADN) from an accredited program with less than one year of RN experience. Must be a US citizen with active/unrestricted RN licensure in the United States.