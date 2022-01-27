VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR)

The VALOR program begins with ten weeks of paid, full-time work during the summer months (June-August). Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. This summer program includes orientation, clinical practice with a preceptor, various patient experiences as well as other planned educational experiences.

Program goals

Participants will learn the role of the professional nurse within a healthcare system using evidenced based practice for best patient outcomes. They will understand the culture and special needs of the Veteran population. The goal is for the participant to develop confidence, critical thinking, and proficiency of nursing skills.

Benefits

VALOR students are paid as hourly, intermittent employees. They are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay or shift differentials. The rate of pay changes each year.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited BSN program and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale with no grade lower than a B in any nursing course. Must have completed final semester of the junior year and be eligible to graduate by the following June. The applicant must be a U.S. Citizen, provide documentation of immunizations and submit all application materials prior to the deadline. They should be able to work full-time during the summer months and have had at least one clinical experience in a medical center or a hospital. Students in an accelerated BSN program can apply for the VALOR program if they meet the program requirements and are available to work full time from June-August of the program start year. Participants should not have a service obligation to any federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation.

How to apply

To apply, participants will need a cover letter, an unofficial transcript from all colleges attended, resume/portfolio and three letters of recommendation. One of the letters of recommendation will need to be from a junior clinical instructor. Completed applications will be submitted to:

Loraine Eden-Davis, MSN, Med-Surg-BC

Nurse Residency & Trainee Program

VALOR Coordinator

Loraine.Eden-Davis@va.gov

405-456-4266

Applications need to be submitted by Jan. 31.