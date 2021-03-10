Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide to applying for our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

VA Oklahoma City health care is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with VA Oklahoma City health care. We provide the training, tools, and technology you need to perform at the highest level. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 405-456-5607 .

You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

