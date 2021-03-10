Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide to applying for our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VA Oklahoma City health care is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with VA Oklahoma City health care. We provide the training, tools, and technology you need to perform at the highest level. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 405-456-5607 .
You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
-
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Contact us
Human Resources and Development Department
Oklahoma University’s Garrison Tower
NE 13th Street
Second floor
Suite 2200
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Phone: 405-456-5127
Fax: 405-456-5943