Volunteer or donate
The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters who wish to give back to America's Veterans. Learn how you can help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. If you’re interested in volunteering, we’ll match your talents with one of our many opportunities.
Volunteers must register with the VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) and pass a background check and health screening. To become a volunteer, contact our Voluntary Services Office at 405-456-5162 .
-
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
-
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some ways you can help:
Patient care
- Escort – Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, and recreation programs.
- Food and nutrition – Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk – Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Recreation – Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative support
- Blood bank – Organize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen – Work in the retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and refilling condiments.
- Grounds crew – Help groundskeepers wash equipment, maintain landscaping, and sweep the area.
- Office assistance – Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation – Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have a current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments and group opportunities not listed here also may be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can tailor a program to meet your needs.
-
Please join us during our special ceremonies held each year to honor our Veterans:
- National Salute to Veteran Patients in February
- Ex-POW Recognition Day in April
- Flag Day in June
- National POW-MIA Recognition Day in September
- Veterans Day Program in November
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact our Voluntary Services Office before dropping off any large items.
-
With E-Donate at Pay.gov, donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept online donations. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. On-line donations must be at least $5.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to support Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
-
We use cash donations to pay for urgently needed items and services that directly support Veterans, like:
- Holiday gifts
- Homeless Veterans’ services
- Phone cards
- Rehabilitation equipment
- Social service assistance
- Supplies and tickets for recreational programs and activities
- Temporary lodging for families of Veterans recovering in a health care facility
- Transportation services
- Other assistance as needed
To donate by mail, send a check payable to "VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System" to:
VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Office
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
-
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity. Right now, we need:
- Coffee and cookies
- Games
- Grocery or Walmart gift cards for $20 each
- Magazines
- Note cards with postage stamps on them
- Sewing kits
- Sweatpants and sweatshirts (sizes medium and large in new or good condition)
- Telephone cards
- T-shirts, socks, and underwear (must be new)
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or volunteer your time, please contact:
Melissa Overfield
Chief, Voluntary Service
Kimberly Henry
Program Support, Voluntary Service
Voluntary Service Office
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-5162