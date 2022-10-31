 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Omaha Vet Center

Address

3047 South 72nd Street
Suite 1
Omaha, NE 68124

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Omaha Vet Center viewed from 72nd Street

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Omaha Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Omaha Vet Center - American Legion Post # 1

Located at

American Legion Post #1
7811 Davenport Street
Omaha, NE 68114

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Omaha American Legion Post #1 front entrance

Omaha Vet Center - Disabled American Veterans Post #2

Located at

Disabled American Veterans General MacArthur #2
4515 F St
Omaha, NE 68117

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

DAV post #2 front entrance

Omaha Vet Center - Fremont

Located at

Dodge County Courthouse
435 N Park
Fremont, NE 68025

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dodge County Courthouse front entrance

Vet Centers in other areas

