Locations

Main location

Omaha Vet Center Address 3047 South 72nd Street Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 402-346-6735 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Omaha Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Omaha Vet Center - American Legion Post # 1 Located at American Legion Post #1 7811 Davenport Street Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 402-346-6735 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Omaha Vet Center - Disabled American Veterans Post #2 Located at Disabled American Veterans General MacArthur #2 4515 F St Omaha, NE 68117 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 402-346-6735 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Omaha Vet Center - Fremont Located at Dodge County Courthouse 435 N Park Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 402-346-6735 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.